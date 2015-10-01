Google team behind Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P reveals what 'X' and 'P' mean

Google just unveiled two new Nexus smartphones made in collaboration with LG and Huawei, and now we're starting to learn all the behind-the-scenes details and decisions made by the company during their development.

The Google team behind LG's Nexus 5X and Huawei's Nexus 6P participated in an Ask Me Anything on Reddit earlier today, with the purpose of answering all your burning questions about the devices. Google's Hiroshi Lockheimer, David Burke, Krishna Kumar, and Sandeep Waraich are all on hand and disclosed some rather interesting tidbits.

Lockeimer revealed, for instance, that the phone names weren't chosen at random. When asked what the X in 5X and the P in 6P mean, he answered: "X for the core of the Nexus brand (plus it sounds cool!), P for premium".

We're not sure about you, but we had assumed the P stood for plus or phablet, while we were clueless about what the X meant, though now we can see how it represents the Nexus brand (think NeXus). Apart from that, the team said it decided to partner with LG and Huawei because they wanted to bring the "LG-Google band back together".

Also, they said it's nice to work with new players and mix things up: "Work with different partners, exchange ideas, learn from each other. That sort of thing. That’s what’s cool about Android -- so much choice," Lockeimer explained.

Check out the AMA thread here to see what else the team revealed, including why they left out Qi wireless charging, kept 16GB as the base, and more.