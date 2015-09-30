Nexus Protect explained: This is how Google's new warranty plan works

During its event on Tuesday, Google unveiled a two-year extended warranty programme designed to cover the latest Nexus phones.

It's called Nexus Protect. If you purchase the new programme, Google promises to replace your Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P should the phone ever randomly malfunction or suffer from accidental damage. The company will even send you replacement phone by the next business day.

Google's extended warranty programme sounds lot like Apple's own add-on service, called Apple Care, though it is completely separate and has a set of limitations, which we have described in detail below, with the purpose of helping you figure out if Nexus Protect is worth it.

Coverage

You should know that the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P each come with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. If you buy the Nexus Protect two-year extended warranty programme, it'll take effect immediately (instead of after the manufacturer's warranty is up).

Nexus Protect provides you with an additional year of warranty coverage for mechanical or electrical breakdown and two years of protection from accidental damage. Keep in mind, again, that Nexus Protect is on top of your one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Accidental damage vs malfunctions

You can file up to two claims for incidents of accidental damage. Accidental damage includes drops, spills, cracked screens, etc. The one-year warranty that covers malfunctions only works if the device stopped functioning at no fault of the owner within the first year of purchase.

In other words: Nexus Protect completely insures your device - no matter the carrier or where you live.

Replacement device

Should you need a replacement device while your phone isn't working, Google will quickly provide you with one. Device replacement is actually handled by Assurant Solutions, a company that Google partnered with to provide coverage for your device.

To replace your device using Nexus Protect, you’ll need to file a claim online at mynexusprotect.com

You can also call Assurant Solutions at 877-406-4372 to start a claim

Your replacement device will arrive by next day - with both shipping and return shipping completely covered. Google said your replacement device may be a "new, refurbished or recertified device of like kind and quality".

Nexus Protect will initially launch in the US before expanding to other markets where Google's Nexus phones are sold.

Currently, Nexus Protect only covers the latest Nexus devices: Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

Nexus Protect costs $69 for the Nexus 5X and $89 for the Nexus 6P.

There is a deductible fee. Google said you're allotted two incidents of accidental damage coverage over two years with Nexus Protect, but every time you submit a claim for an incident of accidental damage, you must pay a $79 deductible.

When you buy a Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P on the Google Store, you can add Nexus Protect to your cart before checkout. You can only buy Nexus Protect through the Google Store. If you purchase your device elsewhere, you won’t be able to buy Nexus Protect for it.



To get Nexus Protect on your Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P:

Next to the phone you want to purchase, touch or click the “Buy” button.

Under Configure, touch or click Nexus Protect.

Check-out. Your coverage period starts as soon as your phone ships.

If you sell or gift your Nexus phone to someone, your Nexus Protect coverage can be transferred to him or her. You can’t transfer Nexus Protect to a new device, though. So, if you lose your Nexus 5X and buy a new one, you’d have to buy a new Nexus Protect coverage plan.

Yes. You can get a full refund within the first 30 days. After that, Google will return a prorated amount.

Check out Google's Nexus Protect support page and website for more details.