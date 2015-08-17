Android 6.0 Marshmallow is the next version of Google's mobile OS

Google has unveiled a Android lawn sculpture outside its Mountain View headquarters, confirming that M is officially Android Marshmallow.

There had been plenty of speculation about what sweet treat Google would name the next version of Android after, especially when Dave Burke, Google's vice president of engineering, was seen to have a milkshake on his smartwatch at the preview of Android M at Google I/O.

Well it seems that Google opted for sugar over milky goodness, with the new statue photographed and shared on Google+. We suspect we'll be hearing a lot more about Android Marshmallow over the coming days.

Android Marshmallow will be making it's debut on the next Nexus device and it's currently rumoured that there will be two handsets - one from LG and one from Huawei. Broadly speaking, they will be replacing the Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 devices.

The name - and that this is official Android 6.0 - has also been confirmed via the Android Developers Blog, with the release of an updated SDK. This will enable Android developers to update their apps ready for the roll-out of this latest version of Android and the anticipated launch of the new Nexus devices.

There's also an Nat and Lo YouTube video talking about Google's "tasty treat" naming convention and some behind the scenes insight into the new Android Marshmallow lawn sculpture.

There's still no date set on the launch of the new handsets, but it can't be far off now.