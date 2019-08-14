What is Google's Soli chip and how does it work?

Google announced Project Soli way back in 2015 during a session at its I/O Developer Conference. Since then, Google's ATAP (Advanced Technology and Projects) division has been developing the technology, which can be used in wearables, phones, computers, cars and IoT devices.

This is everything you need to know about Google's Soli chip, including what it is, how it works and what its potential applications are.

Google's Soli is a purpose-built chip to track your motion on a microscopic scale. It uses miniature radar for real-time motion tracking of the human hand; it's able to track sub-millimetre motion at high speeds with great accuracy.

The Soli chip measures just 8mm x 10mm and it incorporates the sensor and antenna array into a single device, meaning it can be used in even the smallest wearables. It has no moving parts, consumes very little energy, isn't affected by light conditions and works through most materials making it a pretty exciting bit of technology.

In tandem with the chip, Google ATAP is developing a language for interacting with devices using gestures. Devices equipped Soli chip can then use a universal set of gestures. Google calls these Virtual Tool Gestures and they involve things like pressing an invisible button between your thumb and index finger or turning a dial by rubbing your thumb and index finger together.

The idea is that these gestures feel physical and responsive thanks to the feedback from fingers touching each other, even though the gesture itself is virtual.

Ready for some science? Let's hope so.

The Google Soli chip works by emitting electromagnetic waves. Objects within the beam reflect information back to the radar antenna, according to Google ATAP. Information gathered from the reflected signal - things like time delay or frequency changes - give the device information about the interaction.

Soli senses "subtle changes in the received signal over time. By processing these... Soli can distinguish complex finger movements and hand shapes within its field".

Gesture controls are interpreted thanks to a number of different ways the information can be interpreted, including raw radar data, machine learning, probable gestures and pre-defined interactions.

In a nutshell, how the Google Soli chip works is pretty complicated to explain but it has huge potential for future devices and gesture controls.

Soli has the potential to change the way we use all devices - from phones to wearables and everything in between. Wearables are probably the most obvious and natural place to apply the technology because those types of devices usually have such small displays (and there's is an obvious need for richer, more functional input options on them).

The Apple Watch, for instance, has the physical Digital Crown that provides users with additional ways to navigate the WatchOS interface. A smartwatch that incorporates the Soli chip wouldn't need a digital crown though, because you'd be able to wave your fingers to get things done, such as mimic turning down a volume dialler to decrease the volume or mimic pressing a button to turn something on or off.

That said, Google has revealed the unannounced Google Pixel 4 smartphone that is due to be released in October 2019 will be the first device to incorporate the Soli chip. The Soli chip will allow for gesture controls, such as users simply waving their hands in order to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls. These capabilities are said to expand over time.

The video below not only shows how the Soli chip works when applied to a variety of devices and different scenarios, but it also goes into greater detail about why Google first developed the technology.

Google ATAP is looking for developers to evolve, test and build Soli applications. Currently only the upcoming Pixel 4 is known to be taking advantage of the Soli chip.

Developers can sign up to the mailing list for the latest updates regarding the technology.