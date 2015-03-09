Google tries to trump Apple event by rolling out Android 5.1 update

Google just wants a moment of your time, amid all the buzz surrounding Apple's Spring Forward event from this morning.

In an attempt to steal the spotlight from its Cupertino-based rival, Google has announced Android 5.1. The software update to Lollipop is rolling out now and brings not only improved stability and performance, but also a few new features, such as support for multiple SIM cards, something called Device Protection, and high definition voice on compatible phones.

The ability to use more than one SIM card on a device with multiple SIM slots will allow you to share your phone with a loved one and better manage your mobile costs, according to Google, while the new Device Protection feature is a fresh security setting that will be available on the Nexus 6, Nexus 9, and most Android phones and tablets that ship with Android 5.1.

Device Protection essentially keeps your lost or stolen device locked until you sign in with your Google account, even if someone resets your device to factory settings. As for HD voice calling, it's described as "crystal clear calling" between compatible Android 5.1 devices like the Nexus 6 on T-Mobile or Verizon.

Android 5.1 also brings the ability to join Wi-Fi networks and control Bluetooth devices from Quick Settings. Check out Google's blog post for more details about the incremental update.