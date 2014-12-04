Nexus 6 now available on O2, continuing its checkered UK launch
The Nexus 6 is now available from O2, continuing a rather stuttered launch in the UK.
There's been no official word on when the Nexus 6 will be available directly through Google Play, with it simply listed as out of stock in the UK.
We've seen Carphone Warehouse offer the handset - originally slated for 1 December delivery commencement - now listed as 8 December, although pre-orders have been open for a couple of weeks.
O2 has now joined the fray, announcing today that the Nexus 6 is available to buy on its O2 Refresh tariff.
Additionally, O2 are running a special offer on the Nexus 6 until 18 December, where you'll get unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 2GB of data for £38 a month with no upfront cost.
The Motorola-built Nexus 6 launched in the US, but availability seems to have been rather restricted, quickly selling out, leaving Android fans waiting.
O2 are saying that the Nexus 6 will be delivered the next day, suggesting that it is, finally, available for you to buy.
The Nexus 6 is the latest pure Android handset, running Android 5.0 Lollipop and offering a larger 6-inch take on the Moto X design. You can check out our first impressions of the Android phablet right here.
READ: Nexus 6: Google's pure Android phablet (hands-on)
