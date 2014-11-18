Nexus 6 pre-orders open at Carphone Warehouse, 1 December UK availability confirmed

Those jealously watching the roll-out of the Nexus 6 in the US, fear not: pre-orders are now open at Carphone Warehouse for the Android Lollipop phablet.

The Nexus 6 has been widely praised in reviews across the pond, yet details about its availability in the UK have been rather limited. But the wait will soon be over.

Carphone Warehouse has opened pre-orders on 32 and 64GB models, confirming that you'll get it delivered on 1 December.

You'll be able to buy it SIM free, priced at £499 for 32GB, or £549 for the 64GB model. These prices match what you'll pay on Google Play, so you don't lose out by shopping through the high street retailer.

Carphone Warehouse is also offering pay monthly contracts, with the 32GB Nexus 6 starting from £34.50 a month on a 24-month contract.

Carphone Warehouse are offering it in both blue and white colours, claiming that the white is exclusive to CPW in the UK.

Our first impressions of the Nexus 6 are impressive. Android Lollipop is a fantastic step forward over KitKat in terms of consistent visual design and the Nexus 6 has those design details we loved about the Moto X. It's a solid handset and we'll be bringing you a full review closer to launch.

If you're interested in pre-ordering, you can do so through the Carphone Warehouse website.

READ: Nexus 6: Google's pure Android phablet (hands-on)