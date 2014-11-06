  1. Home
Nexus 6 priced for UK through Play Store, starts at £499

|
The UK version of the Google Play Store now lists the Nexus 6.

Google finally updated its online marketplace on 6 November in order to officially launch the Nexus 6 in the UK. It is available in 32GB and 64GB capacities, the same as it is for Americans. Until now, Brits had been waiting for the full and final picture of availability.

Google's flagship Android phone costs £499 for the 32GB model and £549 for the 64GB model. Although you can buy the device in midnight blue or cloud white colour options, Google Play has currently marked both versions - and in both capacities - as coming soon.

nexus 6 priced for uk through play store starts at 499 image 2

In the US, the Motorola-made device, which features a 5.9-inch display, quad-core Snapdragon 805 chip, and 3GB of RAM, among other things, sold out within minutes of Google opening up pre-orders through Play Store.

It's worth noting that Motorola is now also selling the Nexus 6 directly through its own web store. Prices are the same, and again you have a choice of between white and midnight blue colours in either 32GB or 64GB capacities.

