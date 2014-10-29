You can now pre-order Google Nexus 6 (or not, sells out within minutes)

You can now pre-order the Google Nexus 6, but you better hurry up. The midnight blue version is already sold out online.

Google's flagship Android phone costs $649 for the 32GB model and $699 for the 64GB model. You can buy the device in midnight blue or cloud white colour options, though Google Play has marked the midnight blue version - in both capacities - as being out of inventory.

It's not clear if the midnight blue version actually sold out or if there was a glitch. The cloud white version has 3-4 week shipping though, indicating the phone is in demand. People are excited about Nexus 6 likely because it's the first phone to ship with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The Motorola-made device features a 5.9-inch display, quad-core Snapdragon 805 chip, 3GB of RAM, dual front speakers, 13-megapixel camera, and optical image stabilisation, among other things. You can pre-order the phone from the Google Play Store, starting today.

UPDATE: The Nexus 6 has completely sold out within minutes of Google opening up pre-orders through Google Play Store.

Although a direct currency exchange would suggest the Nexus 6 costs £402 for the 32GB model and £433 for the 64GB model, the Google Play Store currently shows the Nexus 6 as not yet being available in the UK.