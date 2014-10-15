  Five things you didn't know about the Nexus 6

Google has just announced the Nexus 6, but didn't embellish too many of the details as it did so.

It's a huge phone with a 5.96-inch display and running the very latest Android 5.0 Lollipop software.

That much we got, but there's more to Android's new purist superphone. Read on and we'll tell you the things you didn't know.

That's right, the Nexus 6 will have some protection against water. Motorola simply says "yes" it's water resistant, without putting a figure on it.

That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise: Motorola has a history of adding water protection to devices, often opting for nano coating.

It wasn't stated, but the Nexus 6 supports wireless charging using the Qi standard. There's a huge 3220mAh battery onboard and Android Lollipop is designed to give you more from the battery.

Again, don't be shocked: the Nexus 5 also supported wireless charging.

With a 2.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chipset and 3GB of RAM, the Nexus 6 has one of the most up-to-date loadouts out there - it matches the hardware of the Galaxy Note 4.

It's going to be blisteringly fast, but this time around you pay for that power, the $649 price means it loses its affordable charm.

The Nexus 6 offers 4K video capture at 30fps. That's great as you'll be able to play that rich video back on that 2560 x 1440 display and it will look stunning.

Even better, Android Lollipop has HEVC support, so streaming UHD content should also be possible. The Nexus 6 certainly has an eye on the future.

In the box you'll get Moto's Turbo Charger. This will let you get 6-hours of juice into your Nexus 6 in just 15 minutes. That's perfect for those moments when you're running low on battery, but can't stop to give it a full charge.

Fifteen minutes while you have a coffee will see you both refreshed and ready to face the rest of the day. However, this only works when your battery level is already quite low - it's for emergency battery situations.