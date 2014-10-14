  Google Nexus 6 (Nexus X) rumours, release date and everything you need to know

Google is due to release the next generation of its Nexus smartphone series that's being called the Nexus 6 or Nexus X.

As was the case in previous years Google is running a tight ship with few rumours escaping. But lucky for us there have been enough to give us an idea of what to expect from the next Nexus smartphone.

A leaked document shows a phone entering India called Shamu, which the Nexus has been referred to as previously. From this and other leaks, including an AnTuTu benchmark, we can start piecing together what to expect from the Nexus 6 or Nexus X.

A recent leak from another benchmark site lists the screen resolution at 560ppi, which would mean the screen is a 5.2-inch display. This is the second site to claims that size.

After a leak of the Nexus 6 hit the interwebs it's been all but confirmed that it will arrive with a 5.9-inch QHD display meaning a 496ppi resolution.

According to an AnTuTuu benchmarking the latest Nexus 6 will come with a 5.2-inch screen running a QHD resolution. The device was listed with a 1440 x 2560 resolution screen which, at that 5.2-inch screen size, means an eye-watering 565ppi.

However, a 5.92-inch display has also been suggested recently, this time by Mobile Geeks, that claim the Nexus 6 will offer a 1440p resolution, which would result in a pixel density of 498ppi.

Previous rumours did suggest that the Nexus X would come with the largest screen yet. This fits in with previous growth with the Nexus 4 at 4.7-inches and the Nexus 5 at 4.95-inches. Bigger seems to be better these days with most flagship handsets at over the 5-inch mark.

A handset called the Nexus Shamu, thought to be the Nexus X, has appeared on a Geekbench test, destroying the competition. The Nexus 6, or Nexus X, was found to beat the iPhone 6 in a multicore test where Apple's effort got 2927 and the Nexus got 3199.

Both the AnTuTu leak and the India shipping document show the phone packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor. This is expected to be a 64-bit version of the processor which will work with the latest Android L OS that's also expected to be the first generation of 64-bit enabled software from Android.

The AnTuTu leak shows the Nexus X with 3GB of RAM but there have also been murmurs of 4GB. If Google wants to make this latest Nexus one of the best phones on the market, which that screen appears to be aiming at, then it may need that extra RAM.

The most recent leaks from Mobile Geeks suggest the same Snapdragon 805 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The publication also expects there to be either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage on board.

Whatever the final specs on the Nexus 6 it should run smoothly thanks to the latest pure Android operating system.

The Nexus usually comes with the latest Android operating system and this year shouldn’t be any different. The Android L OS is expected to launch this year, with Google already teasing it earlier in the year.

READ: What's new with Android L? Seven things to be excited about

Each major Android update has a specific task, like running smoother or looking better. This version is going to be all about battery life. A recent test of Android L compared to Android KitKat, on the same phone, showed an extra 36 per cent of battery life.

Drive will reportedly get its own folder holding the editing suite on offer from Google.

A leak came with the information that the Nexus 6 will feature a 3,200mAh battery.

The Nexus 6, or Nexus X, will have to pack a decent battery to power a 2K screen. But, offset with the super efficient Snapdragon 805 and the power-saving Android L update, it may improve.

Since the phone's screen should be larger the phone itself should have more room for a larger battery. The Nexus 5 had a 2,300mAh battery which gave it about a day's use. Hopefully the Nexus 6 will have at least a 2,500mAh battery, combined with the new OS to offer a good two days of use before needing a charge.

Leaked information suggests the camera with a 13-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There will also be a front-facing camera but the details on that have not been revealed.

As expected and as listed on the AnTuTu leak and Mobile Geeks, the Nexus X should come with a 13-megapixel snapper on the rear and a 2.1-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

These are pretty standard cameras meaning cheaper components that should allow Google to keep the price down. The Nexus line has never been known for its cameras so we don't expect that to change now. A 13-megapixel snapper in the rear should do the job and with that Snapdragon 805 core it'll be able to record video in 4K.

According to a leak the Nexus 6 should come with two front-facing speakers, much like the HTC One (M8) features.

What appears to be the final version of the Nexus 6 has appeared on the Twitter feed of Evan Blass (@evleaks) showing its centralised side buttons, front-facing speakers and pretty thick frame.

The Nexus, like its predecessors, should be a simple black handset – reflecting the pure software inside the device. There will likely be a white variant also. It's unlikely that it'll come with a sapphire glass display as Nexus pricing is typically kept low and that would bump it up too much.

Some renders of the handset show cut-off corners but we'd imagine this striking design would cost more to produce than a standard handset shape which, again, would put prices up. So we're expected a more simple phone, such as the model leaked on Mobile Geeks.

The manufacturer of this year's Nexus is rumoured to be Motorola so we'd expect Moto to use its current factory, meaning a handset that will likely be similar to the Moto X in shape. The leaked handset certainly looks very similar to other Motorola smartphones, supporting the rumour that that previously Google-owned company will be taking the reigns on the next Nexus.

The Nexus 6, or Shamu, has leaked online standing next to an LG G3. As you can see it's stands taller than the G3 which is already a large 5.5-inch handset. The Nexus 6 is also wider suggesting this will be nearer to the 6-inch mark making it a proper phablet, which should look great with that rumour QHD display.

While the Nexus is known for being affordable Google is moving towards the higher end of the market with each release. For that reason we'd expect this new Nexus to be a little more than last year's model which was £300.

The leaked India shipping document listed the handset at 34,982 rupees which is about £350. This sounds right for a Nexus and, if the specs are what we're hearing, that is a very affordable price.

Three separate sources have contacted the Wall Street Journal to confirm the Nexus 6, also known as Shamu, will be unveiled in October.

Last year Google released the Nexus 5 in October, the year before its Nexus 4 was out around the same time. Each came with a new version of Android. With Android L is expected to launch this year so it's more than likely the Nexus 6, or Nexus X, will arrive in October.

READ: Should I wait for Nexus 6 (Nexus X) or buy the Moto X now?