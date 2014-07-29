  Google and Motorola 5.9-inch Nexus phablet might launch later this year

Google and Motorola are working on a 5.9-inch Nexus phablet, it's claimed.

Both Android Police and The Information have claimed that Google isn't done with the Nexus line just yet and has even started work on a new Nexus device in the Android Open Source Project code base. It goes by the code name Shamu. Keep in mind that Nexus devices often have fish-derived codenames (such as the Nexus 5, which went by Hammerhead, and the 2013 Nexus 7, which went by Razor, etc).

Shamu is allegedly a 5.9-inch smartphone that will be manufactured by Motorola, and it might include a fingerprint sensor. If this is indeed true, reports have indicated you could expect a November release. The Information, citing unnamed sources, said Motorola and Google were working on a phablet "expected to be unveiled later this year." Google also wants to give the device Motorola's key features, such always-on voice commands and active notifications, apparently.

That said, it's not clear what's going on with the Silver program that was supposed to replace the Nexus program and offer devices wth no or very limited customisations. The Information noted however that the program's head, Nikesh Arora, left Google earlier this month.

All we know is that it looks like Google and Motorola are back in bed, so shortly after separating.