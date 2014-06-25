  Google I/O 2014 keynote livestream, watch the launch of Android 5.0 right here

Google will kick off its 2014 Google I/O developers conference today at 5pm UK time (9am PDT, 12pm EDT) and we've got the livestream right here so you don't have to leave your favourite gadget site to watch it live.

We expect the company to rattle through a swathe of new products and services during its two-hour long event, including Android 5.0 Lollipop, a run down of all the official Android Wear smartwatches, Google's modular smartphone concept Project Ara, and much more.

READ: Android L Developer Preview ushers in new Material Design for Android

We might even get to see one or two new tablets, such as a new version of the Nexus 10 and whatever it is that HTC has been rumoured to be working on.

So settle back and enjoy. And make a cup of coffee in advance as it'll be quite a substantial watching experience.