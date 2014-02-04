Red Nexus 5 now available on Google Play, just in time for Valentine's Day

A red version of the LG Nexus 5 was released to Google Play on Tuesday.

The new "Bright Red" colour has been rumoured for weeks and should add a little personality to the handset. It now makes three colour options available for the Nexus handset, along with black and white.

The Google Play store has the red version listed for $349/£299 for the 16GB version and $399/£339 for the 32GB version - the same pricing as the other colours available. It will also be available at Carphone Warehouse in the UK on Wednesday for £298 or from £21 a month in stores.

The Nexus 5, released in November 2013, features Android 4.4 KitKat, a 4.95-inch 1920x1080 display, 2.26GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 2300mAh battery, wireless charging, 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM.

Google is rumoured to be releasing a yellow version of the Nexus 5, as well. It's said to arrive in late February or March.