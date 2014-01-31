Red Google Nexus 5 appears yet again in leaked press shot
It looks as though a red version of the Google Nexus 5 by LG is ready to launch soon, thanks to a new leaked photo that just surfaced online.
Notable leakster @evleaks has published a press shot of the red-coloured Nexus 5 via Twitter, suggesting it does indeed exist. Although @evleaks didn't provide any other details, the red Nexus 5 has thus far appeared in blurry images from Vietnamese websites, internal listing from Sprint, multiple leaked shots of the box, and more.
All of these photos and reports could be fake, but we're inclined to believe there is some truth to them. If you still have any doubt, you won't have to wait long before knowing all. The red Nexus 5 is said to launch on 4 February via the Google Play Store, though Google hasn't provided official confirmation.
READ: Red Nexus 5 said to launch on 4 February through Google Play
Pricing for the handset hasn't been provided either, but it will presumably stay consistent with the £299/$299 pricing of the white and black versions now available on the Google Play Store.
