  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Red Nexus 5 said to launch on 4 February through Google Play

|
  Red Nexus 5 said to launch on 4 February through Google Play
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

The red Nexus 5 will be launching to customers through Google Play on 4 February, according to an internal listing at Sprint obtained by Android Police.

The listing is alerting Sprint employees, so they're not thrown off by the new colour version if a customer comes in a store seeking a SIM card. Google hasn't provided an official launch date, but we suspect the company will simply update Google Play on 4 February without making too big an announcement.

red nexus 5 said to launch on 4 february through google play image 3

We've seen several leaks for the red Nexus 5. Both its box and the back have been shown, looking like the same handset we've come to know, with a new coat of paint on top. Pricing for the red version hasn't been provided, but it will presumably stay consistent with the £299/$299 pricing of the white and black versions available on Google Play.

According to a report from Vietnamese site Vietnamnet, Google also has plans for a yellow version of the Nexus 5. However, we've not seen the yellow version leaked, nor does Thursday's Sprint listing mention it. 

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XI (iPhone 11), iPhone XS or iPhone X2 specs, release date, news and rumours - also iPhone XS Plus!
Mystery HTC phone spotted in benchmark results
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals plus SIM-free price for August 2018
IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
What is Amazon Go, where is it, and how does it work?
Honor Play IFA 2018 launch event: Watch it right here
Comments