  No more Nexus? Is the Nexus 5 Google's last as Play Edition takes over?

Google may end the Nexus brand in favour of the Google Play Edition.

Eldar Murtazin, editor in chief of mobile-review, tweeted that 2015 will be the end of the line for Nexus as Play Edition takes over.

Currently Google Play Edition handsets are made by various manufacturers but feature the pure Android operating system, minus the usual skins. For example the HTC One or Samsung Galaxy S4 are available with pure Android OS in their (more expensive) Play Editions.

READ: Google Nexus 5 review

We're hoping that Google is simply binning the Nexus name and will still be creating its affordable yet powerful yearly handset, but simply naming it differently.

Some reports suggest, according to Know Your Mobile, that manufacturers don't like using the Play Edition brand while having to compete with the Nexus which Google always selling cheaply. Google may stop selling Nexus handsets completely so as to improve loyalty.

With Google owned Motorola selling affordable yet powerful Moto G and Moto X handsets there's another reason Nexus doesn't need to exist.

READ: Moto X vs Moto G: What's the difference?

It's an interesting tweet, no doubt about that. But it's just a tweet right now, and not a very clear one at that. We contacted Google who told us: "We don't comment on rumour or speculation."