Google releases Nexus 5 bumper on Google Play in four colour options
Google has released an official bumper case for the Nexus 5, a few weeks after the handset's global launch.
Customers can find the Nexus 5 bumper on Google Play in red, black, yellow, and grey - sure to add a bit of style to the White or Black Nexus 5.
Read:Nexus 5 review
In the US, the Nexus 5 bumper will cost $34.99. It's built to fit snuggly around the phone as more of a case, than bumper like last year's Nexus 4.
"With a hard outer shell and soft rubber lining the premium bumper case absorbs shocks while protecting your phone," writes Google. "For quick convenience, the Nexus 5 Bumper Case works seamlessly with Nexus Wireless Chargers so you can charge and go."
