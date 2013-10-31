Google Nexus 5 Bumper Cases and QuickCover let you change colours and protect your new smartphone
The Nexus, which is already sell-out stock, is going to arrive with some new kit to keep it protected. The Bumpers Cases and QuickCase will also allow you to personalise your handset.
Read: Google Nexus 5: Where can I get it?
The Bumper Cases will cost £25 and come in black, grey, red and yellow. From the website shots it looks extremely thin and well cut to look barley noticeable on the Nexus 5, while still adding colour and protection. It's are made with a soft rubber lining and hard outer shell to absorb knocks. They also work perfectly with the Nexus Wireless Chargers. The exact size is 142 x 74 x 10 mm and weight is 19g.
The QuickCover is new to Nexus and adds a flap closing face cover to protect the screen of the Nexus 5. This is a little more bulky than the bumper at 74 x 140 x 12 mm and 39g. It also only comes in black or white and will cost £35. But for a screen protector and the ability to lock and unlock by simply opening and closing the cover it seems worth it. The QuickCover will also work with Nexus Wireless Chargers.
Read: Hands-on: Google Nexus 5
All the accessories are in stock now and will be delivered in one to two business days.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
Comments