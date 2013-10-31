  Google Nexus 5: Where can I get it?

Google has officially announced the Nexus 5, and its 2013 model smartphone will be much sought-after, not least because it is the first device to get the new KitKat-flavoured Android.

Android 4.4 is just one of the standout features of the LG-made phone, however. There are plenty of others, including a tasty 5-inch Full HD screen, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, and an 8-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation.

So, with the (kit) cat out of the bag all that's left is to find out where you can get your hands on one. Read on and we shall reveal all...

One of Pocket-lint's trusted sources had already informed us that stock of the Nexus 5 had turned up in the UK retailer's stores, but now we know all the details.

It will be available from 1 November both in store and online on a host of contracts, with the handset available either for free on plans starting at £32 a month, or for £295 SIM-free.

As is traditional with major phone launches, Carphone Warehouse will also be offering an incentive to the first 1,000 customers who order the phone on a 4G contract. They will each receive a free Google Nexus 7 Wi-Fi 16GB tablet, worth £139. Nice.

The 4G contract, which is with O2, will cost £37 a month and includes unlimited calls and texts and 2GB of data.

The only other high street presence in the UK to stock the Nexus 5 from 1 November will be network provider O2, who will also be offering the phone in its stores and online.

It has an exclusive on the 32GB model in the country, which will be available on the O2 Refresh tariff from free on a £32 a month plan. That will offer 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 750MB of data.

Of course, Google is selling the phone through its own online store too. It is available now, a day earlier than other retailers, but you'll have to wait a day or two for delivery.

Google is currently selling the black 16GB model only for £299. Check it out on play.google.com.

Three is also to stock the phone.

The Nexus 5 handset is available on Three’s One Plan for just £35 month with an up-front cost of £49 on a 24-month contract. Alternatively, you can get the phone on the Ultimate Internet 500 plan for £29 a month and an up-front cost of £49. That gives you 500 minutes, 5,000 texts and all-you-can-eat data. Or the Ultimate Internet 1000 plan that costs £49 up-front plus £32 a month for 1,000 minutes plus 5,000 texts and all-you-can-eat data. It is also available for £399.99 on pay as you go, with Three’s rates of 3p a minute, 2p a text and 1p per megabyte of data, although that's £100 more than Google are selling it for.

Vodafone has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will not be stocking the Nexus 5. However, people will be able to get it on a Vodafone contract through Carphone Warehouse.

No word on whether the phone will be stocked by EE at the moment.

T-Mobile US has declared that it will stock the Nexus 5 "in time for the holidays" on its LTE network. It has also posted a pre-registration page at explore.t-mobile.com.

The phone will also be available on AT&T and Sprint, but not Verizon.

Naturally, Google is also stocking the phone on the Play Store in America, with the 16GB model costing $349 and the 32GB model costing $399.