  Nexus 5 launching today at 6pm claim multiple sources

Multiple sources for multiple sites, including those talking to Pocket-lint, have confirmed the Nexus 5 will be announced today at around 11am Pacific time (6pm in the UK).

"After speaking with no less than five different sources with knowledge of the matter, I am ready to confirm that the LG-made Nexus 5 should be unveiled later on today, along with Android 4.4 KitKat, additional details of which were leaked last night by former WSJ reporter Amir Efrati," claims Artem Russakovskii at Android Police.

The phone, which is quickly becoming the software giant's worst kept secret, is already with Carphone Warehouse in the UK, ready to go on sale in the UK tomorrow we believe.

Pocket-lint's own trusted source says that quantities of the phone are now in at least one storeroom in the country, providing pictures of the packaging as proof. It is the same source that has been right many times in the past, so we have no reason to doubt the validity of the information.

It is said the device will have a 5-inch Full HD screen with 445ppi, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and will come with 16GB or 32GB of on-board storage depending on what model you opt for.

Previously, @evleaks suggested a 1 November release date earlier this week.

Pocket-lint will be covering the announcement, or whatever comes from Google, so stay tuned.