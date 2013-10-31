Nexus 5 stock arrives at Carphone Warehouse ahead of possible Google announcement today

Stock of the Nexus 5, the new Google phone made by LG, has arrived at Carphone Warehouse in the UK, Pocket-lint can exclusively reveal.

Our trusted source says that quantities of the phone are now in at least one storeroom in the country, providing pictures of the packaging as proof. It is the same source that has been right many times in the past, so we have no reason to doubt the validity of the information.

The source also hinted to us that the announcement could even be today, 31 October, which is something we've been hearing from other places around the internet. If so, Google has surprised many with its lack of a fanfare about the Android 4.4 KitKat phone which many can't wait to get their hands on.

We don't have any network details, other than that Carphone Warehouse will be selling the handset, so that could mean that several providers could be involved.

We have contacted Google for comment, but are yet to hear back.

The Nexus 5 has been subject to many leaks over the past month or so, with Canadian carrier Wind accidentally posting a picture containing several key specifications.

It is said the device will have a 5-inch Full HD screen with 445ppi, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and will come with 16GB or 32GB of on-board storage depending on what model you opt for.