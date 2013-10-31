  Nexus 5 has been unboxed, KitKat super back-up feature leaked

Google must be unveiling its Nexus 5 smartphone soon as the rumour mill is nearly spinning out of control - the mobile is even starting to show up in the hands of the public.

Photos and details of the Nexus 5 and the KitKat OS have splurged online from Ireland, the UK, Switzerland and Reddit. A recent AMA session on Reddit has revealed a new back-up solution that will come with KitKat.

The back-up appears to be like iCloud but with much deeper integration. Not only will it back up all your contacts but also the app settings, saved games and further unspecified storage. Details are sparse but it sounds like Google might be going for a system that would allow you to change handset and immediately continue on the new device where you left off on the last. This makes sense as Google sells more hardware and wants to make the transition to upgrading a phone even easier.

The user who actually got to handle the Nexus 5 didn't give much in the way of details but said it felt good in the hand and had a camera that was simply average. He also pointed out that the 2300mAh battery gives about 8 hours or browsing time or 6 hours of video. Not great, but whether this is accurate remains to be seen.

The Nexus 5 is expected to be unveiled by Google in the next few days, according to rumours.