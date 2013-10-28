  Detailed Nexus 5 specs leaked early by Canadian carrier

Leaks for the LG Nexus 5 now have confirmation courtesy of Canadian carrier Wind, which posted a pre-registration page for the handset a bit early. Google still hasn't officially announced the handset even after it appeared briefly on Google Play, but an announcement is expected any day now.

At any rate, Wind drops specifications and details for the handset to hopefully hold us over to 1 November - when the handset is expected to launch. Most of this we already know, but a bit of confirmation and reiteration is always a good thing in the world of phone leaks.

The handset features a 4.95-inch 1920×1080 display (445 ppi), 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 8-megapixel rear-facing OIS camera, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 16GB or 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC (Android Beam), and Bluetooth 4.0. As for ports and connectors, we'll see a microUSB, SlimPort enabled, 3.5mm stereo audio jack, Dual microphones, Ceramic power and volume buttons. The weight of the handset will be 130grams and dimensions are 69.17 x 137.84 x 8.59mm.

Also confirmed for the handset is Android 4.4 KitKat, not that we didn't know that already. The new software wasn't detailed by the carrier, but it has previously been said to be bringing a transparent app launcher at the bottom, a redesigned Gmail and Camera icon, and a bigger focus on "Android TV". Hangouts has replaced SMS on the home screen, too.

One leakster this month provided hands-on impressions of the Nexus 5. He noted it felt like the Nexus 7, which was one of our first impressions when we saw the Nexus 5 for the first time. Additionally, the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" - he noted - and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3.

A Google Play slip-up earlier this month revealed the Nexus 5 will start at $349 (£215). Remember, Google Play prices handsets off-contract - making $349 a ridiculously cheap handset. EvLeaks says we'll see a white version too.

It shouldn't be much longer before we have an announcement, as another Canadian carrier's stock room is already full with Nexus 5 handsets.