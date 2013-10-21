  White Nexus 5 leaked online in alleged press render

A press render of a white Google Nexus 5 has popped up online, indicating that another colour besides the black variant is in the works.

The Gadget Ox first noticed the press render published on Chinese website Weibo. The white smartphone pictured looks quite similar to the black version expected to debut soon with Android 4.4 KitKat.

Although a white Nexus 5 isn't too far-fetched, it's important to remember that anyone with some good Photoshop and Illustrator skills can dream up a "press" render. Still, it's interesting to enteratain the possibilities.

The upcoming Nexus 5 is expected to boast a 4.95-inch IPS TFT display, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 2,300mAh battery, support for wireless charging, NFC and LTE, 16GB or 32GB storage options and a price tag starting at $349 (£216).

As for when we can expect to see the white Nexus 5, the Nexus 4 was launched on 29 October 2012. It replaced the Galaxy Nexus, launched before that on 19 October 2011. Such a pattern indicates a late-October launch date for the Nexus 5.

Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for a complete rundown of all the rumours. Nothing has been confirmed nor made official though, so take everything you see or read with a grain of salt.