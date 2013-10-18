  Nexus 5 to be available in white according to leaked packing photo

It looks like Google is going to offer its Nexus 5 smartphone in white and black from the day it goes on sale.

A leaked photo of the Nexus 5 packaging clearly shows a white model. The retail packaging from the phone was posted on underkg.com before apparently being removed - always a good sign that it's real.

The packaging draws attention to that large camera lens, right on the front, suggesting we can expect some impressive camera offerings. Rather oddly there is a Bluetooth icon and little else - perhaps this is an unfinished package.

A listing has already leaked online showing the Nexus 5 on Google Play priced at $350 (£215). We also expect this to be the launch of Android 4.4 Kitkat, thanks to recently released press renders.

Expect the Nexus 5 with Android 4.4 Kitkat to be announced officially on 28 October.