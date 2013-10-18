  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Nexus 5 to be available in white according to leaked packing photo

|
  Nexus 5 to be available in white according to leaked packing photo
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

It looks like Google is going to offer its Nexus 5 smartphone in white and black from the day it goes on sale.

A leaked photo of the Nexus 5 packaging clearly shows a white model. The retail packaging from the phone was posted on underkg.com before apparently being removed - always a good sign that it's real.

The packaging draws attention to that large camera lens, right on the front, suggesting we can expect some impressive camera offerings. Rather oddly there is a Bluetooth icon and little else - perhaps this is an unfinished package.

A listing has already leaked online showing the Nexus 5 on Google Play priced at $350 (£215). We also expect this to be the launch of Android 4.4 Kitkat, thanks to recently released press renders.

Expect the Nexus 5 with Android 4.4 Kitkat to be announced officially on 28 October.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments