  Nexus 5 listing appears on Google Play, says handset will start at $349

Google has had trouble keeping the Nexus 5 under wraps, and it gets worse. The unannounced Nexus 5 by LG has appeared on the Google Play Store a tad early, without any official announcement from either company. The Nexus 5 is not yet available to buy, so we assume someone pressed a button a little too early, but it confirms the handset is coming... if we didn't know already.

A full press photo of the Nexus 5 has also surfaced, straight off Google's servers. It confirms everything we've seen so far: a 5-inch display encased inside of a matte black shell. Don't forget the large camera on the back. Android 4.4 KitKat is shown off as well, detailing the transparent app launcher at the bottom and a redesigned Gmail and Camera icon. Hangouts has replaced SMS on the home screen, too.

The listing doesn't provide anything in the way of official specifications. But it does tell us the handset will start at $349 (£215), which if history serves us correct, will be the 16GB version of the handset. Remember, Google Play prices handsets off-contract - making $349 a ridiculously cheap handset.

One leakster this month provided hands-on impressions of the Nexus 5. He noted it felt like the Nexus 7, which was one of our first impressions when we saw the Nexus 5 for the first time. Additionally, the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" - he noted - and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3.

According to a leaked manual, we'll find a 4.95-inch 1080p IPS display, 16/32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 8MP OIS rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, 2300mAh battery, and wireless charging. There are the normal sensors like accelerometer and compass, and there's also a pressure sensor.

It shouldn't be much longer until Google and LG take the wraps off the handset. On Wednesday KitKat began tweeting references to Android's latest OS update and a pattern emerged pointing to a 28 October release date. That's only 11 more days, and at this point, there isn't really much left to see.