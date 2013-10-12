  Google Nexus 5 shown-off completely in seven minute video

A seven minute video shows the Nexus 5 in the clearest form yet, adding validity to past leaks and sightings. The unit shown in the video shot on 9 October looks like a prototype, tipped by the missing Nexus branding on the back and reference to "Key Lime Pie" in the software instead of Android 4.4 KitKat.

Still, the video gives a full overview of the hardware. We see the 4.95-inch IPS display rocking to its full extent, large camera on the back, and dual speakers found on the bottom. There aren't too many surprises.

The software running on the handset in the video doesn't show us any of the new features we saw tipped for Android 4.4 KitKat earlier in the week. Pictures showed the unlock screen, a home screen and the apps of KitKat. The Tap to Pay mode in the settings suggested a more overt push for NFC connectivity, while the top bar is no longer black as on other iterations of raw Android, nor is the on-screen button section of the phone.

One leakster earlier this month provided hands-on impressions of the Nexus 5. He noted it feels like the Nexus 7, which was one of our first impressions when we saw the Nexus 5 for the first time. Additionally, the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" - he noted - and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3. This is something we can sort-of feel from the Saturday's video.

The video shows a snappy Nexus 5, and leaked specifications tell us why. According to a leaked manual, we'll find a 4.95-inch 1080p IPS display, 16/32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 8MP OIS rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, 2300mAh battery, and wireless charging. There are the normal sensors like accelerometer and compass, but there's also a pressure sensor, too.

Rumours over the past month have indicated a 15 October announcement for the Nexus 5 and Android 4.4 KitKat. That leaves Tuesday of next week, and you bet we'll be keeping our eyes peeled. In the mean time hopefully the leaked video keeps you occupied.