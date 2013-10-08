  Nexus 5 price and battery details leaked by tipster

Alongside the HTC One Max, the Nexus 5 is the forthcoming phone that is receiving the most attention by the leakmeisters and tipsters out in tech tittle-tattle land. We've seen pictures and schematics galore, including one from Google itself that may have unwittingly revealed the new phone before launch, and specifications speculation has been rife.

Now Phone Arena claims that it has received a tip on the price for the new LG-made Android 4.4 KitKat smartphone. It also says that it's source explained that the two models with different storage capacity will also come with a different-sized battery.

The site says that, if its source is to be believed, the 16GB Nexus 5 will come with a 2,300mAh battery and will cost $299 (£186) SIM-free on launch. The 32GB Nexus 5 will have a 3,000mAh battery and cost $399 SIM-free.

Google's current phone, the Nexus 4, was $299 for the 8GB model initially, while the 16GB edition was $349.

No other new details have been revealed by the site or its source, with the announcement date still unknown.

Numerous sources suggest that it could come on 14 October, but that's less than a week away and no invites have been sent out as yet.