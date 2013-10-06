  Nexus 5 details leak in service manual: 32GB storage, 8MP OIS camera

As the launch of the LG Nexus 5 creeps closer, more details continue to leak out, leaving us to believe we're close to knowing everything about the handset. Now, a purported internal service manual for the LG-D821 (Nexus 5) has been brought to us by Android Police, giving us a few more unheard details.

Most notably, the document provides diagrams of the handset, confirming what we've seen leaked by a Google employee, dropped in a bar, and shown-off by the FCC. There's a Nexus logo running down the back and a large camera. The front resembles close to the LG G2 without much bezel.

Specifications are also confirmed and expanded on. According to the manual, we'll find a 4.95-inch 1080p IPS display, 16/32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 8MP OIS rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, 2300mAh battery, and wireless charging. There are the normal sensors like accelerometer and compass, but there's also a pressure sensor, too.

One leakster earlier this month provided hands-on impressions with the Nexus 5. He noted it feels like the Nexus 7, which was one of our first impressions when we saw the Nexus 5 for the first time. Additionally, the display on the Nexus 5 is just "Ok" - he noted - and doesn't feel as high in quality as the Galaxy Note 3.

So we pretty much have everything we need to know about the LG Nexus 5. What we're missing now is a launch date and pricing, and we can thank Google for that. According to a leak in September, Google has plans to hold a 15 October event to unveil Android 4.4 KitKat. That date is unconfirmed, but if Nexus launch history is any indication, we can expect an October event. Keep an eye on our Nexus 5 hub for the latest.