  Nexus 4 completely sells out ahead of suspected Nexus 5 launch

Google's flagship Nexus device - the LG Nexus 4 - has sold out on the Google Play Store, following various price drops for both the 8GB and 16GB versions.

"We are out of inventory," Google Play states. "Please check back soon." It's not clear if Google plans to restock the handset, which was released to the masses in autumn 2012.

The dwindling of Nexus 4 stock comes at a time when what is believed to be the next LG handset introduced to the Nexus program has leaked abundantly. Manufacturers typically get rid of their stock before the launch of an upcoming device. If you were hoping to get your hands on one, third-party options will have to suffice.

At any rate, the LG Nexus 5 is said to be launching on 15 October, according to an unverified report over the weekend. Google's previous history, and now stock clearance, may add some credence to the report.