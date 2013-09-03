  Did Google just leak the Nexus 5?

Following the announcement of Android 4.4 KitKat, Google posted the unveiling of the KitKat statue on Mountain View's front lawn on YouTube (update: video now pulled). If you look closely, the video gets a bit deeper than what the YouTube video title suggests, as Google might have accidentally leaked the first shots of a new Nexus smartphone.

At about 38-39 seconds into the video, it looks like one of the Google employees is holding a second-generation Nexus 7, but scaled next to the Nexus 4 the device is seemingly a smartphone. It has a design close to Asus's latest Nexus tablet, with a sleek back, Nexus branding, and a similar-looking camera. Though an LG logo can faintly be seen towards the bottom of the device - which makes sense given leaks we've seen in the past.

If previous timelines are to be followed, it's about time for the release of a new Nexus smartphone. Last week, Google began a fire-sale to rid of the 8GB Nexus 4 stock, never to bring it back to Google Play and to push customers to the 16GB version instead. Is Google clearing stock for a new Nexus smartphone? It feels that way.

We've reached out to Google for comment and will update you if we hear back.

Update: Google has pulled the video.. we'll just let you speculate from there.