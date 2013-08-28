  Nexus 4 sees $100 price slash on Google Play, 8GB version now $199 in lowest price yet

One of the most enticing Android smartphone offers just got a little better. Google on Tuesday updated its Play Store to drop the 8GB Nexus 4 from $299 to $199 in the US and £159 in the UK, in its biggest price slash yet.

You may be thinking the new price is with a contract, given $199 is a price we'd typically see for a smartphone on two-year agreement with a carrier. But that's not the case. In typical Google Play fashion there are still no strings attached: you're buying the Nexus 4 outright.

The $100 price slash isn't limited to just the 8GB version of the Nexus 4, either. The 16GB version now starts at $249 in the US and £199 in the UK.

It's not immediately clear why the price cut was put in place - maybe Google has a large amount of stock it wants to move. Or just maybe this could be a preparatory move for the next Nexus smartphone, as it's getting to be about that time for the Nexus 4 to get a refresh.

At any rate, if you're looking for an unlocked, stock Android smartphone, here might be your next purchase as long as you don't mind missing out on LTE. You can read our review of the LG Nexus 4 for all of the details.