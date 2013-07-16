  1. Home
Google rolls out redesigned Google Play Web Store, mimicking the Android version

Google on Monday released the redesign for the Google Play Web Store, first announced by Googler Chris Yerga at Google I/O 2013. The new design is welcomed, bringing a layout on-par with the Google Play update on Android that became available in April.

Google Play visitors on the web will find a convenient sidebar, enabling them to switch through sections much easier. Most prominently, Apps, Movies and TV, Music, Books, Magazines, and Devices are shown. Clicking on a category will give you a slew of content that can be purchased, and of course, the Devices section presents all of the Android devices Google has a hand in designing.

As for apps, information about them is clearer. Screenshots are much larger and general information about the app takes up the whole page, including a description, reviews, similar apps, and more from the specific developer.

Droid-Life was the first to show-off the redesign earlier this summer, but it is now available for all simply by visiting the Google Play website. You can take a glance at our gallery for an overview.

