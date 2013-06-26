  Google Edition Galaxy S4 and HTC One now available in US on Google Play

The Google Play store now offers the official Nexus experience with the Google Edition Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One.

The Google Edition phones finally landed on Google's marketplace on Wednesday with Android 4.2.2, offering Android lovers a stock Nexus experience. However, it appears availability is limited to the US. The HTC One costs $599 (£390), while the Galaxy S4 is $649.

Google announced the Samsung Galaxy S4 with a stock version of Android at I/O in May. HTC later confirmed that it would also release a Google Edition HTC One. According to the details included in the Google Play listings, both devices will begin shipping by 9 July. Google's also offering free shipping.

The HTC One and Galaxy S4 come unlocked, although they work with T-Mobile and AT&T, with the promise of regular updates undelayed by carriers: “The Google Play edition phones automatically receive updates of the latest Android software. Optimised for the latest apps, more storage for your content and a fast, clean user experience all come standard.”

For those needing a spec refresh: the Galaxy S4 offers a 5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 2600 mAh battery and 13MP rear-facing camera, and the HTC One has a 4.7-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 2300 mAh battery and the HTC UltraPixel camera.

The HTC One clearly has a lower price tag and more storage than the Galaxy S4, but there's also no microSD card option. The Galaxy S4 has a memory card slot that supports to 64GB.