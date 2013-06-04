White Nexus 4 pictures and hands-on

"If you are thinkin' about my baby, it don't matter if you're black or white," as Michael Jackson sang, and that would be a good job too because as we found out with the white Nexus 4 just announced by LG and Google, it's white, but also black too.

We were treated to a hands-on at the company's headquarters in the UK, and though the new Nexus 4 still doesn't have a UK release date, a spokesperson for the company told Pocket-lint that it isn't ruling anything out yet.

"It's still a possibility, but nothing is confirmed," our man told us.

That's promising news, especially to those in the UK who want the white version and don't want to go through the bother of buying it in the US, and then having it shipped back to Blighty via services like Bundle Box.

On the tech specs, there is nothing different on the new model since it was first released in 2012. LG has added no secret upgrades, no hidden treats. The white Nexus 4 is about enjoying a different-looking phone, one that LG tells Pocket-lint could have been on sale a long time ago, but was held back until now by Google.

As for the white paint job, the new white Nexus 4 features a black front face plate to better fit in with Android. That's no bad thing as the black screen combined with the black border makes it hard to determine where the screen finishes and the bezel starts. It's something LG and Google refer to as the "infinity view" and we can see why both were keen to keep it.

Flip it over and the new white with pearlescent squares glisten as they catch the sun, or more likely here in the UK, your office lights. Both the frame and the back plate are white and this combined with the black front makes it look like an over-large Othello gaming piece - you remember that board game from the 80s that saw you flipping black and white circle tiles on a green felt board? The player who ended up with the most pieces facing upwards won.

Back to the phone, and the finish is just as good as the black version. There is a hint of dullness to the white, thanks to the pearlescent finish, but again that's no bad thing.

When we reviewed the Nexus 4 we said: "There is a lot to be excited about the Nexus 4. It's equipped like a flagship Android handset, but priced like a mid-range phone."

Our Editor Chris Hall went on to say: "The Nexus 4 is an enticing proposition. It might not be loaded with the consumer refinement that you'll get from the Samsung Galaxy S III's software tweaks, or the diversity of integration that you'll get from HTC, but it undercuts both on price nicely. If you're a heavy phone camera user, you might have cause to complain, but otherwise the Nexus 4 is worth being excited about."

With the Nexus 4 still managing to hold its own against even the newer HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4, and rumours of a possible update to Android even as soon as this week, if you like white this might be one to consider.