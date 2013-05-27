  Galaxy S4 Mini surfaces on Samsung's UK app page

A mini version of the new Galaxy S4 surfaced this month through leaked pictures, and now Samsung has accidentally uncloaked the Android device on its own app website.

Redmondpie.com spotted a currently unannounced Galaxy S4 Mini on Monday as a compatible device on Samsung's Content and Services app page. The option appeared only in the UK for a short while, where users could apparently designate United Kingdom as their country and select the "Display Apps by device" menu to see an option for the Galaxy S4 Mini.

Samsung is expected to release a mini Galaxy S4 soon, although the company has yet to provide official news on the matter, and many reports have said the Galaxy S4 Mini could feature a 4.3-inch display, dual-core 1.6Ghz processor, and 8MP camera.

Samsung teased its forthcoming Galaxy phone and ATIV tablet products on Monday in a media invite dated for 20 June. Pocket-lint previously reported that the Galaxy S4 Mini could launch this summer, so perhaps it will make its big debut at Samsung's press event in just a few weeks.