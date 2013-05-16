  White Nexus 4 with Android 4.3 to be released 10 June on Google Play?

While it didn't appear at Google I/O, the ever-elusive white Nexus 4 is planned for release to Google Play on 10 June, according to Android and Me. We've seen the white version of the Nexus 4 pop up plenty of times before and itt was just a matter of time before the Mountain View-based company decided to offer the handset to the masses.

Android and Me further reports that Google will include Android 4.3 on the white Nexus 4. Surprisingly, the software wasn't introduced at Google I/0 2013, and it's not known why. The new software, most likely to be called Jelly Bean, is said to be on the more minor side compared to past updates. As of now, the only feature thought to come to Android 4.3 is Bluetooth Smart.

As we reported on Thursday, Google and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group announced that Android will soon have native support for Bluetooth Smart Ready and Bluetooth Smart devices, so the news of Android 4.3 isn't much of a surprise. Essentially, Android will be able to better cater to accessories like the Fitbit Flex or the Pebble smart watch. Google will join Apple, Microsoft and BlackBerry in providing native software support.

The white Nexus 4 was recently shown off in the Qualcomm booth at a Dubai tech conference. From leaks, we can tell that on the back of the device we'll see a white coat of paint with the same shiny pattern of the black Nexus 4. However, LG has taken a two-toned route, by keeping the front of the device traditional black.

The white Nexus 4 is said to be being offered for $299 (£196). Presumably, Android 4.3 will roll out to Nexus devices first, and then make its way over to other devices in good time.