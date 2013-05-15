  Google Play Music updated w/ All Access streaming, now available for download

Google has updated its Google Play Music app with streaming functionality, after announcing Google Play Music All Access during Google I/O on Wednesday. The update is now available on Google Play in the form of an update, compatible with devices running Android 2.2 and higher.

Play Music All Access is an extension of Play Music that is set to take on services like Spotify, in offering millions of tracks for streaming. All Access is priced at $9.99 (£6.50) in the US, and Google even offers a 30-day free trial of the new functionality. More territories will be added soon, as Google continues to sign agreements with record labels.

Google is offering an early-bird special, cutting the monthly subscription to $8 if you sign-up early.

Google's streaming service not only focuses on playing specific tracks, but it also has plenty revolving around music discovery, with recommendations based on the music you've been listening too. You'll be able to turn any song into a "radio station" or playlist, with All Access populating the list in the background to give you a never-ending music stream, like Pandora.

There's no word on an iOS app, but if we had to guess, one is in the works given Google's new commitment to a complete ecosystem on Apple's platform. For now, you'll be able to play tracks from All Access via your Android phone, Android tablet, or Google Music's online interface.

Google has released a snazzy advertisement for the service, titled "Tonight."