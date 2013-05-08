  Android 4.3 testing increases ahead of Google I/O, our servers show

Google is set to reveal its latest and greatest products during a three-hour keynote at Google I/O on 15 May. The company has adopted the Apple model of being secretive on what it plans to announce until the big show, but if past years are any indication, a new version of Android will be in the mix.

That next version of Android may very well be Android 4.3. Pocket-lint has noticed an up-tick in devices running Android 4.3 hitting our web pages, showing someone out there is doing some testing. Specifically, we've seen several visits (small admittedly) on our pages since 1 May from San Francisco (home to many Google employees). It's not much, but they've come back over four of the last seven days, showing testing is ramping up before a big Google I/O reveal.

While the introduction of a new version of Android seems a bit obvious, the Android 4.3 naming is the most interesting bit. Up until now, many have believed Google was finally going to pull the wraps off Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie, but what we've seen from activity on our servers tells a different story. Google may be stuck with the Jelly Bean naming for now - time will tell. The resolution of the device was 384x592.

We're not the only publication to notice this. Android Police was able to find that Android 4.3 was hitting its servers from the Nexus 7 and Nexus 4. Given that Nexus models have always received the latest Android update first, this adds a bit of fuel to the fire. SlashGear noticed similar as well.

Leaked slides from a Qualcomm presentation earlier this year said a spring release was on the deck for Key Lime Pie. The company didn't specifically whether Key Lime Pie is Android 5.0 or Android 4.3.

We'll know the full-story on 15 May.

