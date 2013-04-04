  Google Search Android update adds new Google Now features

Google has updated its Google Search app for Android, bringing with it new Google Now features. Users now get real time package tracking, provided the relevant parcel carrier supports it. Also improved is the speed at which search results are delivered.

You will need a tracking number for the parcel in order to get the new Google Now function working. After that, you should be able to see a new card showing the location of your package.

Also added is an "i" icon to cards so you can access the settings of each. This in turn lets you rank cards by interest, so Google will deliver even more personalised results in future. Settings are much more in depth, with a breakout section that shows all that the app thinks you're interested in, so you can tweak it to your liking.

Google Now's original weather card, which featured a slider to show weather changes by the hour, has returned to the app. You should also notice that for the most part, voice searches done through Google Search deliver much more in-depth results.

You will need to be running Android 4.1 or later in order to get the Google Now update, if so, then a quick visit to the Google Play app should prompt you with a new Google Search download.