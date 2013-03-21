Google Chrome World Wide Maze will turn your website into a game

In what has to be the ultimate way to bring your website to life, Google has put together a Chrome browser game, controlled by your smartphone, that can turn any web page into a maze.

Think of it like Marble Madness, but with any website of your choice. Naturally we opted for Pocket-lint, with the Chrome tweak instantly turning our home page into quite a challenging level.

You can play the game without one, but Chrome maze also works with any Android phone running 4.0 as well as iPhones running iOS 5 or later. You simply open up Chrome on your desktop and smartphone, then connect them via either Tab Sync, scanning a QR code or hitting a link in an email. If you want it even simpler, just type the numeric code from the URL into the other device.

It is brilliantly simple and worked every time we tested it out, no matter what the website. The more links and text on a page, the harder the maze appears to be.

In the grand scheme of things, this shows just what you can do with Chrome's Tab Sync functionality. If you fancy giving the Chrome World Wide Maze a go, simply head over to Chrome.com/maze. You will naturally need to be running the Chrome browser, but then why wouldn't you be? You can play awesome games like this with it.

This isn't the first time Google has shown off what Chrome can do. Previously we were playing Super Sprint Sports, with the phone as the controller.