  Google Now headed to iPhone and iPad, if Apple allows it?

It appears all those rumours about Google Now heading to iOS were true. Speaking at the Big Tent Activate Summit in Delhi, Eric Schmidt, Google's executive chairman, all but confirmed its existence.

The event is being run by Google, the Indian consultancy Media Guru and The Guardian. In the keynote interview, Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, asked Schmidt if the service would run on his iPhone, to which he responded: "You’ll need to discuss that with Apple. Apple has a policy of approving or disapproving apps that are submitted into its store, and some of them they approve and some of them they don’t.”

So is Google Now just waiting in wings of the App Store for Apple to approve it? Schmidt appears to be saying so.

Google Now launched alongside Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and was basically Android's answer to Siri. The voice control enabled function provides you intelligent at-a-glance cards, which show such information as flight times, nearby restaurants and reminders.

In other Android-related news, Google recently appointed Sundar Pichai as Android chief, replacing Andy Rubin. Pichai's background with Chrome prompted many to think Google was about to merge the two.

It appears that Google will be doing nothing of the sort. Schmidt has now said that both products will remain separate but that there might be an increased degree of crossover between the two. No bad thing really as the Android Chrome app is fantastic.

UPDATE: Apple has told CNET that an app from Google has yet to be received from the App Store review team.