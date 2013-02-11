  Google airs Nexus 4 commercial showing off Google Now during the Grammys

During the Grammys award show on Sunday night, Google aired a new commercial highlighting the Nexus 4 and its Google Now service found within Jelly Bean.

Mountain View's Google Now personal assistant has received many praises since its debut at Google I/O 2012 last May. Weather, train schedules, local guides, and translation features of Google Now are shown off front and centre in the advertisement, seen below.

The point of this advertisement is to highlight the many features of Google Now and that it may have a leg up on Siri, Apple's arguably better-known voice-assistant that has been available since 2011.

Apart from its aggressive web campaign for the Nexus 4 and Google Now, the company hasn't exactly highlighted the features to the masses via television campaigns. Now that Google's Nexus 4 stock looks to be steadying, it's ramping up that arena.

