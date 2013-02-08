Brit boffins to send Google Nexus phone into space to drive Satellite
Scientists have built a Google Nexus One smartphone into a satellite due to launch into space on 25 February. Barring software changes, the Android phone is completely unmodified and will be used in the heart of the orbiting spacecraft during its six-month mission.
The 5-megapixel camera will be the only part exposed, as it will be used to take pictures of Earth and the Moon. And the satellite, at least initially, will be controlled by a Linux-based cubesat computer developed by the Space Science Centre, part of the University of Surrey.
The project, dubbed STRaND-1 (after Surrey Training, Research & Nanosatellite Demonstrators), has been put together by the SSC and Surrey Satellite Technology Limited in order to test how everyday consumer electronics react to the conditions of space. The team hopes to hand control of the satellite over to the Android device as long as everything goes well.
"We haven't gutted the Nexus," lead engineer Dr Chris Bridges told the BBC. "We've done lots and lots of tests on it; we've put our own software on it. But we've essentially got a regular phone, connected up the USB to it and put it in the satellite.
"This is about looking at the latest technologies that are out there and seeing whether they are up to the harsh challenge of space."
The STRaND-1 satellite will be launched from India.
Mind you, this is not the first time that a 'droid or two has been launched into space. Let's just hope its adventure isn't quite so dramatic.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint sensor will make an appearance
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything we know about the next Honor flagship
- Apple might launch new iPhones well before its usual autumn event
- Another great Honor 10 leak shows different colours and specs
- Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact: What's the difference?
- The best Android phone 2018: which is the top Android phone to buy today?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs XZ1 Compact: What's the difference?
Comments