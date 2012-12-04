  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Nexus 4 available on Google Play... from 5pm today

|
1/2 Pocket-lint
Nexus 4
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

Google has confirmed the Nexus 4 is back in stock and available to buy from Google Play today, Tuesday 4 December.

The latest Nexus handset, manufactured by LG, went on sale though Google Play on 13 November, but sold out so quickly that there was widespread frustration from the awaiting eager Android customers.

Well the new target time for all those who missed out the first time around is 5pm today, Tuesday 4 December for those in the UK.

Google alerted those who had signed-up for more information via email, so you can expect that devices will sell-out very quickly again.

The Nexus 4 has seen favourable reviews, offering plenty of power at a price that undercuts many rivals, such as the HTC One X+ or the Samsung Galaxy S III. 

READ: Nexus 4 review

On the whole, it's a well-constructed handset that performs very well, although there has been the odd teething problem, such as the missing month of December - now corrected - and a general acceptance that the battery performance isn't great and the camera could be better.

But priced at £239 for the 8GB version, or £279 for the 16GB, you certainly get a lot of phone for your money.

Expect crowds like the Boxing Day sales, and turn your browser to Google Play.

UPDATE 1: Stock has arrived as announced but surprisingly the 8GB model shows a delivery time of 4-5 weeks, missing Christmas. The 16GB model, however, could be a Christmas cracker, with 1-2 weeks given for delivery.  

nexus 4 available on google play from 5pm today image 2

UPDATE 2: The 16GB model is now showing 4-6 weeks for delivery, so we're guessing that immediate stock has sold and the rest is in production. By our reckoning it took about 45 mins to sell the 16GB models offering 1-2 week delivery, but there seem to be a lot of happy customers out there.

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments