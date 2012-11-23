Nexus 4 coming to Three on 13 December

The Nexus 4, Google's latest device manufactured by LG, is coming to the Three network in the UK from 13 December, the company has announced.

So far the 4.7-inch device has been a network exclusive to O2, although, of course, you've been able to buy the handset direct from the Play Store (stock allowing) since 13 November.

Three will be offering the Nexus 4 on a £35 a month contract, with an upfront price of £29 on the One Plan. This gives you all-you-can eat data, 2000 any network minutes, 5000 network minutes and 5000 texts, but hits you with a 24-month contract.

Alternatively, you could opt for the PAYG deal, where the phone will cost you £399.99, along with the top-up of your choice.

The Nexus 4 is DC-HSDPA compatible, so will work with Three's Ultrafast network, in lieu of proper 4G LTE. It features a 4.7-inch high-definition display on the front and plenty of power inside, with a quad-core chipset and 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Criticisms of the device so far have been that the battery life isn't too impressive, the camera is a little lacklustre and the storage is a little on the low side, but it's an impressive handset, with the latest that Android has on offer. You can read all about it in our review.

Of course, you could just stump up the cash (£259 for 8GB, £279 for 16GB) and buy the unlocked handset direct from Google and then take a cheaper tariff and have the freedom to sell and move on in 12-months' time when the next Nexus phone lands.