Google steals December in Android 4.2

Google has stolen December. Well that's the fun but annoying way of looking at it if you are an Android 4.2 user.

The company has left off December when it comes to listing the month for birthdays and anniversaries, affecting owners of the newly launched Nexus 4 and the Nexus 10 devices, as well as those who have updated their Nexus 7 tablet and Galaxy Nexus smartphone.

The problem comes on the People App in Android 4.2 specifically, and means that if you want to celebrate a friend's birthday - or even Christmas - you'll have to make other arrangements to help you remember.

"Today I was inserting the birthday of a friend in my contact list so that I can sync the birthdays in my calendar. I noticed that the December month is missing," writes rohit naik, just one of the people that found the error.

"When I pressed new event the calendar came but it was not having the option for the month December. I'm using Galaxy Nexus running on 4.2 jelly bean which I installed yesterday on 14 November 2012."

Pocket-lint has managed to replicate it on our own Android devices running 4.2 in the office.

Google has acknowledged the problem and said that it is working on a fix. We suspect that fix, pushing the OS to Android 4.2.1, will be out shortly.