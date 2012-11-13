Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 go on sale, Google Play stock runs out almost immediately

The Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 have now gone on sale on Google Play, but don't expect to get your hands on one today from Google Play, because the store has already sold out of the Nexus 4 and the 32GB Nexus 10.

Although going on sale this morning, Google's site struggled to keep up with orders with many turning to Twitter, as is usually the case these days, to complain about lost orders during checkout and a failure to get on to the site at all.

The Nexus 4, manufactured by LG, gives you a 4.8-inch display - which is stunning, one of the best displays you'll find currently on a mobile device. It's powerful too, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro chipset and 2GB RAM.

In our review of the latest smartphone to fly the Google flag, we found it to be exceptionally slick and fast, with plenty of power on offer.

The 8-megapixel camera and the battery could perform better, but it's an excellent handset, with the latest Android 4.2 Jelly Bean installed.

The Nexus 4 is available with 8GB of internal memory for £239 or 16GB for £279.

The Nexus 10 is the latest Android tablet on the block, built by Samsung. It offers the highest resolution display around (for the moment), with a wonderfully sharp 2650 x 1600 pixels.

It makes Android 4.2 look incredibly detailed, a step ahead of other tablets, and comes with a Samsung Exynos 5 dual-core processor and 2GB RAM. It's a great tablet, but faces tough competition, including from the smaller Nexus 7 which is much cheaper at £159 (16GB).

The Nexus 10 comes in two flavours: the 16GB can be yours for £319 or the 32GB for £389.

You can buy the complete Google Nexus line-up from Google Play as well as O2 and Carphone Warehouse, with the last two looking a lot more heathy on stock numbers. The Google Play store is expected to have more stock shortly.