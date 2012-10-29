  Google Nexus 4 now official, available 13 November

The Google Nexus 4 has been officially confirmed by LG and Google, despite Google’s decision to postpone its New York press event following the threat posed by Hurricane Sandy.

The handset, which is available from next month, will run on an update Android 4.2 Jelly Bean operating system, with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro 1.5GHz processor, and yes, there's 2GB of RAM in support - trumping most other Android handsets out there at the moment. The phone comes in both 8GB and 16GB variants.

Featuring a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 768 pixel True HD IPS display, it offers a razor-sharp 320ppi. LG says that the curved edges will let your fingers slide smoothly across the display, which is finished with Corning Gorilla Glass.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone, and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing snapper can be found above the display.

In terms of size and weight, the Nexus 4 measures 133.9 x 68.9 x 9.1mm and weighs an average 139g. There's a 2100mAh battery inside, which we'd predict will last you through most of the day.

As predicted the Nexus 4, which is manufactured by LG, will also be able to be charged wirelessly and has NFC technology.

The Nexus 4 will be available on Google Play from 13 November in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Australia. It will be available in stores across territories from the end of November.

The Nexus 4 price is £239 for the 8GB and £279 for the 16GB,

To celebrate that there are now three sizes of Nexus, Google has also made this nice little video.